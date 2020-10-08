Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 8, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 20C.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing late this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 5C.

Friday..clearing. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 23C. Humidex 26C.

Friday night..clear. Low 14C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22C.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 11C.

Sunday..cloudy. High 18C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 13C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 12C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18C.