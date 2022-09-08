Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26 C. Humidex 28 C.

Tonight..clear. fog patches developing after midnight. Low 12 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. becoming sunny in the morning. fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 33 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 19 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 28 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.