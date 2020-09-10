Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, September 10, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 20C. Humidex 25C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 10C.

Friday..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 20C.

Friday night..clear. Low 13C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 25C.

Saturday night..showers. Low 16C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20C.

Monday night..clear. Low 9C.