Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, September 14, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Fog patches developing before morning. Low 8.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday night..clear. Low 12.

Tuesday..sunny. High 23.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Wednesday..sunny. High 24.