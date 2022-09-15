Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, September 15, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight..clear. Low 13.
Friday..sunny. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Saturday night..clear. Low 17.
Sunday..sunny. High 29.
Sunday night..clear. Low 19.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.
Monday night..clear. Low 17.
Tuesday..sunny. High 30.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 17.
Wednesday..sunny. High 30.