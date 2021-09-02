Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, September 2, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight..a few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.
Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.
Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.
Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.