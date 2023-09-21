Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, September 21, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 17.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.
Friday night..clear. Low 15.
Saturday..cloudy. High 24.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Sunday night..cloudy. Low 15.
Monday..cloudy. High 21.
Monday night..cloudy. Low 14.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.
Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.