Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, September 22, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low plus 5.
Friday..mainly sunny. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
Friday night..cloudy. Low 10.
Saturday..cloudy. High 18.
Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
Sunday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 20.
Sunday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 11.
Monday..showers. High 17.
Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.