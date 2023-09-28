Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, September 28, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this morning. High 18. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..a few showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Friday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. High 24.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..sunny. High 25.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..sunny. High 26.

Monday night..clear. Low 14.

Tuesday..sunny. High 26.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 15.

Wednesday..sunny. High 27.