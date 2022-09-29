Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, September 29, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight..a few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 6.
Friday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
Friday night..clear. Low 9.
Saturday..cloudy. High 19.
Saturday night..cloudy. Low 11.
Sunday..sunny. High 17.
Sunday night..clear. Low 9.
Monday..Sunny. High 18.
Monday night..clear. Low 9.
Tuesday..sunny. High 20.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 10.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.