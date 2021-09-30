Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, September 30, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 21 C.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 5 C.

Friday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 23 C. Humidex 25 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 23 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 11 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.