Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, September 7, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 15.

Friday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 21. Humidex 25.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..cloudy. High 22.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.