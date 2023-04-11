Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 10.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 12.

Thursday..sunny. High 25.

Thursday night..clear. Low 11.

Friday..sunny. High 25.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Saturday..cloudy. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.