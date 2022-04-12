Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 12.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.