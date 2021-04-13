Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 17 C.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 2 C.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 13 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 3 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 4 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 5 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.