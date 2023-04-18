Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Wind west 30 km/h. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Wednesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.