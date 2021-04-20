Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, April 20, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of snow or rain late this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 6 C.
Tonight..snow at times heavy. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low 0 C.
Wednesday..snow ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7 C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low -1 C.
Thursday..sunny. High 12 C.
Thursday night..clear. Low 3 C.
Friday..sunny. High 16 C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.
Saturday..rain. High 11 C.
Saturday night..periods of rain. Low 5 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13 C.