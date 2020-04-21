Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to 3C this morning then steady.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low -3C. Wind chill -8C overnight.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 5C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 4C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.

Friday..sunny. High 12C.

Friday night..clear. Low 3C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12C.