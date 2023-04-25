Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness. a few showers beginning near noon. High 10 C.

Tonight..a few showers ending this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 1 C with a risk of frost.

Wednesday..cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 11 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 2 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 15 C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 8 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 7 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.