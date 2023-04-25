Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, April 25, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..increasing cloudiness. a few showers beginning near noon. High 10 C.
Tonight..a few showers ending this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 1 C with a risk of frost.
Wednesday..cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 11 C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 2 C.
Thursday..sunny. High 15 C.
Thursday night..cloudy. Low 8 C.
Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 7 C.
Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.