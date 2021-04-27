Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 16.

Wednesday..cloudy. Showers ending late in the morning then 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday..showers. High 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Saturday..sunny. High 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.