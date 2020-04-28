Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy but becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 21C.
Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening then periods of rain. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 12C.
Wednesday..periods of rain. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 16C.
Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low 11C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14C.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 8C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 8C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20C.