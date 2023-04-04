Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 near noon. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8 with temperature rising to 15 by morning.

Wednesday..showers or thunderstorms. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 21 except 13 near Lake Erie. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 6.

Thursday..sunny. High 10.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Friday..sunny. High 10.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Saturday..sunny. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Monday..cloudy. High 14.