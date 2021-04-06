Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 23 C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 23 C. Humidex 25 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

Thursday night..showers. Low 9 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 9 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 7 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.