Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 33 C.

Tuesday night..partly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 16 C.

Wednesday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 31 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.