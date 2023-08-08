Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 33 C.
Tuesday night..partly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 16 C.
Wednesday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 31 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.
Monday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
