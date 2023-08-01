Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Low 17.

Wednesday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 21.

Thursday..clearing. High 29.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.