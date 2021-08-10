Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Heat Warning is in effect

Today..showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 31 C. Humidex 41 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. A 60 per cent chance of showers before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h. Low 24 C.

Wednesday..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 27 C. Humidex 35 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 24 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 26 C.