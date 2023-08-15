Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain or drizzle with risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 15 to 25 mm. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..periods of rain or drizzle ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 13.

Wednesday..sunny. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 18.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Friday..sunny. High 26.

Friday night..clear. Low 17.

Saturday..sunny. High 29.

Saturday night..clear. Low 19.

Sunday..sunny. High 29.

Sunday night..clear. Low 20.

Monday..sunny. High 33.