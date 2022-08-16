Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 12.

Thursday..sunny. High 26.

Thursday night..clear. Low 15.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 17.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.