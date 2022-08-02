Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 28C. Humidex 32C.

Tonight..clear. Low 17 C.

Wednesday..sunny early in the morning and then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 and increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 34 C. Humidex 45 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 21 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 34 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 24 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.