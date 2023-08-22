Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight with 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 13.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Saturday night..clear. Low 12.

Sunday..sunny. High 23.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13.

Monday..sunny. High 26.