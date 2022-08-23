iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

am800-news-weather-peche-island-sunny

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clearing late this evening. Low 14.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 16.

Thursday..sunny. High 29.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. High 26.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17.

Sunday..sunny. High 31.

Sunday night..clear. Low 22.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE