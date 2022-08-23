Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 23, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight..clearing late this evening. Low 14.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 16.
Thursday..sunny. High 29.
Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.
Friday night..clear. Low 14.
Saturday..sunny. High 26.
Saturday night..clear. Low 17.
Sunday..sunny. High 31.
Sunday night..clear. Low 22.
Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.