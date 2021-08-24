Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Heat Warning is in effect

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 32 C. Humidex 43 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21 C.

Wednesday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 32 C. Humidex 42 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 20 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.