Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. High 27 C. Humidex 30 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Low 15 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 28 C. Humidex 32 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 29 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.