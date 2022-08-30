Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 30

Mainly cloudy on Tuesday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon and risk of a thunderstorm. A gusty west wind and a high of 27°C but feeling like 32°C with the humidex.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy as well, with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing near midnight with a light wind and a low 16°C.

Sunny on Wednesday, with wind to the west gusting to 50km/h in the morning. High 28°C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high 25°C.

Sunny again on Friday, with a high 28°C.