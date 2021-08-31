Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 27 C. Humidex 32 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening then clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13 C.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 26 C. Humidex 28 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 13 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 24 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 12 C.

Friday..sunny. High 25 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.