Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C. Humidex 30 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming clear after midnight. Low 11 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 29 C. Humidex 34 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 27 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 13 C.

Friday..sunny. High 25 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.