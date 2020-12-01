Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Special Weather Statement has been issued

Today..periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 1C. A wind chill of -9C this morning.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -2C. Wind chill -8C overnight.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 4C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low -2C.

Thursday..increasing cloudiness. High 2C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 0C.

Friday..cloudy. High 2C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 0C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 4C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 3C.