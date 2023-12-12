Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Wednesday night..clear. Low minus 7.

Thursday..sunny. High 6.

Thursday night..clear. Low zero.

Friday..sunny. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.