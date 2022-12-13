Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Windy. Low plus 2.

Thursday..periods of rain. High 6.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.