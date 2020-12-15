Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1C. Wind chill -10C this morning and -3C this afternoon.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Temperature steady near -2C. Wind chill near -9C.

Wednesday..cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near 1C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -4C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High -1C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low -5C.

Friday..cloudy. High 0C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low -1C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 2C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low 0C.

Sunday..cloudy. High 2C.