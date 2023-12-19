Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 19, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..clear. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Thursday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 5.

Sunday..cloudy. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.