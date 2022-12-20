Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. High 6.

Thursday night..rain. Low plus 5.

Friday..snow. Local blowing snow. Windy. High minus 2.

Friday night..flurries. Local blowing snow. Windy. Low minus 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Windy. Low minus 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.