Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or wet flurries changing to 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 60 after midnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 12 overnight..

Wednesday..clearing in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late in the afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Friday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. Low plus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.