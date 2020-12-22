Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 22, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near 3C.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Low 0C.
Wednesday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 8C.
Wednesday night..rain. Windy. Low -1C.
Thursday..cloudy. High -2C.
Thursday night..cloudy. Low -8C.
Friday..cloudy. High -5C.
Friday night..cloudy. Low -7C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -4C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 0C.