Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 26, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Periods of rain or drizzle ending this morning then cloudy with scattered showers. High 11 or 52 on this Boxing Day.

This evening: Periods of rain or drizzle ending after midnight then cloudy with fog patches developing. Low plus 4 or 39.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with fog clearin in the morning. High 7 or 45.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3 or 37.

Thursday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High plus 5 or 41.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries or showers. High plus 3 or 37.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of flurries. High plus 2 or 36.