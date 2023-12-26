Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 26, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Periods of rain or drizzle ending this morning then cloudy with scattered showers. High 11 or 52 on this Boxing Day.
This evening: Periods of rain or drizzle ending after midnight then cloudy with fog patches developing. Low plus 4 or 39.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with fog clearin in the morning. High 7 or 45.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3 or 37.
Thursday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High plus 5 or 41.
Friday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries or showers. High plus 3 or 37.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of flurries. High plus 2 or 36.