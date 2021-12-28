Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming east 30 km/h late this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..periods of snow ending this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of freezing drizzle changing to 40 percent chance of drizzle or light snow overnight. Risk of freezing rain early this evening. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind east 30 km/h. Temperature steady near zero.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle or light snow early in the morning and 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Thursday..cloudy. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Friday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..rain or snow. High plus 2.

Saturday night..rain or snow. Low minus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.