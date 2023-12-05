Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 5, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Friday..cloudy. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 7.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.