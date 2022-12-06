Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle changing to 30 percent chance of drizzle this morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 10.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Windy. High plus 3.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.