Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 4.

Thursday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Friday..periods of rain. High 9.

Friday night..rain. Low 6.

Saturday..periods of rain. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.