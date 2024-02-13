Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..clear. Low minus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.